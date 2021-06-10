Next week on Thursday, Grecian Family Restaurant will be holding a day-long fundraiser for Columbia resident James Thompson, who last weekend lost his and his granddaughter's home in a devastating fire.
The local Red Cross has assisted Thompson and his granddaughter, setting them up in a hotel for one week. It's after that week, however, that Thompson isn't sure what to do next.
"Literally shaking because I've never been homeless before and I don't know how," Thompson told WSMV on Monday. "I've started over before and I don't know how to do it again. This time, it's really hard with my health."
The fire reportedly started Sunday while Thompson was cooking. Thompson told WSMV that he had left his stove momentarily to check on his kittens, and shortly thereafter heard a loud explosion. A large grease fire had erupted from the stove, and Thompson, being disabled, was forced to evacuate with his granddaughter and kittens.
Grecian's owner, Frank Georgalos, told the Home Page that he had known and helped the Thompson family for years, and that he fears what might lie ahead for them were they to not secure enough funds for another place of residence.
To help the Thompson family, Georgalos then decided to hold a fundraiser next week.
The fundraiser will be held all day Thursday, June 17, from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. During the all-day fundraiser, 10% of all proceeds made - including breakfast, lunch, dinner and bakery - will go towards helping Thompson's family.
Both dine-in and carry-out sales will see a portion of those proceeds go towards Thompson's family, with the restaurant also accepting cash donations.
Delivery orders can be made at Grecian by calling (615) 302-4808. Grecian is located at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill.
Friends of the Thompson family have also launched an online fundraiser, having raised $470 as of Thursday. Those interested can visit the online fundraiser by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.