Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery will be holding a day-long fundraiser on Thursday, November 19 to help raise funds for Dan Hester, a Spring Hill resident currently battling COVID-19.
Hester is currently on life support at TriStar Centennial in Nashville, being treated with a extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine. Hester's nephew, William Baugher, told the Home Page that in the "best case scenario," Hester will likely end up with a $100,000 medical bill for treatment services.
To help Hester during his recovery, Baugher had set up an online fundraiser, and now, the owner of Grecian — Frank Georgalos — has announced that on Nov. 19, 10 percent of all proceeds will go toward helping Hester chip away at his expected medical bills.
The 10 percent of the proceeds being donated applies to sales made all day that day, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as take out and delivery. A cash box will also be set up at Grecian that day for those wishing to make direct cash donations.
"While heavily sedated and being treated for his own symptoms, his parents both passed away from COVID-19," reads the description for the fundraiser.
"He needs help from our community! The bills for his treatment will be astronomical, even with insurance. He has months of rehab and recovery ahead. Our goal is to make a dent in these medical bills so he can focus on his mental and physical recovery."
Grecian is located at 20003 Wall Street in Spring Hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.