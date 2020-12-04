Spring Hill's Grecian Family Restaurant & Bakery will be holding a day-long fundraiser on Monday to help raise funeral expenses for David Blackburn Jr., who tragically passed away after battling pancreatic cancer.
At 42 years-old, Blackburn was married with three children.
The fundraiser will be held all day Monday, December 7 from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. During the all-day fundraiser, 10% of all proceeds made - including breakfast, lunch, dinner and bakery - will go towards helping Blackburn's family cover funeral expenses.
Both dine-in and carry-out sales will see a portion of those proceeds go towards Blackburn's family, with the restaurant also accepting cash donations.
Delivery orders can be made at Grecian by calling (615) 302-4808. Grecian is located at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill.
