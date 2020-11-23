Spring Hill's Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday to anyone in need, a tradition going back years for the restaurant.
"Grecian family restaurant and bakery will provide free meals for anyone in need, sick or elderly and first responders who have to work this day," writes Grecian staff. "No questions asked, just come in and eat or pick up some food or send us a message and we will deliver food to you!"
Those who are unable to visit the restaurant in person can contact Grecian to have the meal delivered to their homes by sending a message on the restaurant's Facebook page, or by phone at (615) 302-4808.
Volunteers and food donations are also still in need to serve as many people as possible. To sign up to volunteer, click here, or to donate food, click here.
Grecian Family Restaurant is located at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill, and will be serving free Thanksgiving meals from 12-3 p.m.
