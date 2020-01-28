The Well Outreach food pantry serviced more than 2,300 families, more than 7,000 people and roughly 50,000 meals to students in need in 2019, and with The Well never turning down a person in need, that number continues to grow.
As a means of managing their exponential growth, The Well will be moving to a larger location in February. As a nonprofit organization, a large portion of The Well’s operating costs comes from the community, with the most recent contributor being Spring Hill’s own Grecian Pizzeria, who have announced a fundraising event for The Well this Thursday.
From 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 percent of all sales — which include breakfast, lunch, dinner, take out and bakery — will go toward The Well to help support their upcoming move.
“As we move forward in 2020, the future is bright,” writes The Well Outreach in a social media post. “In March The Well is moving from our 1,500 square foot facility to a larger 5,000 square foot facility and warehouse. This will help us accomplish our goal of serving “more” hungry people in the years to come.”
Beginning as a local food pantry in a church in 2006, the Well Outreach turned into its own entity in 2009. It has been growing ever since, even expanding its reach outside of Spring Hill.
Grecian Pizzeria is open from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday - Thursday, and from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The restaurant is located at 2003 Wall Street in Spring Hill.
