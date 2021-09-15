The Grey Ghost 5k, one of Spring Hill's longest-running races, will return next month on Oct. 23 for its 12th annual outing after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Grey Ghost 5k website is still under construction, registration for the race opened on Wednesday.
Registration for the 5k is $30, $10 for both the Gablin Gallop 1k and 1/2k, and $40 for a new 10k race. To register online, click here.
As always, this year's race will be held at the Oaklawn Plantation just off U.S. 31 and Kedron Parkway. Grey Ghost plaques will be awarded to those who come in first, second or third in their respective age group, separated by five-year increments.
The Goblin Gallop, designed for younger racers, will see youth, along with parents, race either one or one-half kilometer around much of the Oaklawn Plantation property. All races — the 10k, 5k and Goblin Gallops — will be held rain or shine.
The race will also see a Kids Zone courtesy of Thompson's Station Church and Boing Boing Inflatables.
Oaklawn Plantation is located at 3331 Denning Lane in Spring Hill. To register for the race online, click here.
