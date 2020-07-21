Groove Life, a manufacturer of silicone rings, watch bands and other active lifestyle accessories, announced on Tuesday that it will be investing $1.9 million into its headquarters in Spring Hill.
The expansion will create 76 new jobs in Maury County over the next five years.
The $1.9 million investment will go toward renovating existing and new buildings at its Spring Hill headquarters on School Street, and was made possible in part by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.
Gov. Bill Lee released a statement regarding Groove Life's expansion on Tuesday as well, calling the move a "testament to Tennessee's strong business environment."
“Groove Life’s announcement is a testament to Tennessee’s strong business environment and quality workforce," Lee said. "I’m thankful that companies like Groove Life are thriving and helping reboot Tennessee’s economy while creating new job opportunities in Maury County.”
Matt Mitchell, Groove Life's chief operation officer, said in a statement that Maury County had afforded the company all the skilled workers it needed, and that the company saw a long future in Spring Hill.
"Tennessee is a beautiful state with an excellent business climate, and the people in Tennessee are simply the best," Mitchell.
"We have been able to meet our needs and find every skillset required from right here in this area. We have been very blessed by the team we’ve been able to assemble. We also greatly appreciate the folks at the state and local levels who have worked hard to help make it easier for companies like Groove Life to do business in Tennessee. We’re looking forward to making Spring Hill our home for years to come.”
Founded by Peter Goodwin, Groove Life Silicone Rings manufactures silicone wedding rings, which are pitched as a safer alternative to metal wedding bands. The company saw a successful crowdfunding launch in December 2015, and is headquartered right in Spring Hill on School Street and currently employs 120 people.
