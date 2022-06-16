Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury welcomed their newest homeowners on Saturday with two home dedications in Columbia.
According to a news release, the both homes are located on Woodside Street, with one home benefiting George Davis and his four children, while the second home benefits Patricia Willingham and her two great-grandchildren.
“I am happy to be able to secure a better future for myself, but this is really for my children” Davis said.
Habitat for Humanity works to provide affordable homes for their homeowners who go through an application process and homebuyer's education program in order to purchase a home.
“I am 72 years old," Willingham said. "You are never too old for your dreams to come true!”
These homes mark the first Habitat for Humanity homes to be constructed with solar technology, with solar panels from Helios Energy.
Schneider Electric also worked as partner on the build.
"At Schneider Electric, we believe in building viable communities and we support Habitat for Humanity in its dedication to the vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” Schneider Electric North America Global Supply Chain Senior Vice President Ted Klee said in the news release.
“We will continue to ensure that ‘Life Is On’ everywhere for everyone at every moment. Ensuring that energy is safe, reliable, efficient, and sustainable in every home is the core of what we do.”
Habitat for Humanity has built over 290 homes in Williamson and Maury Counties, and more information about Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury can be found here.
