Habitat for Humanity Williamson-Maury (HFHWM) is accepting Homeownership Program applications through Sept. 30 for non-homeowners who currently live or work in Maury County.
According to an HFHWM news release, qualified applicants must meet the following criteria:
- A need for housing, which could be for reasons such as structural or maintenance problems with one’s home or apartment, unhealthy or unsafe living conditions, current residence is too small for the family’s size or the rent one pays is too much of a cost burden.
- Candidates must have a "stable, reliable income" that ensures an applicant's ability to pay for a mortgage loan and have a minimum credit score of 500.
"HFHWM will look at the candidate’s sources of income and employment history to determine if he or she (or the family unit) can make monthly mortgage payments."
- "Candidates must demonstrate a willingness to partner – HFHWM is looking for people who desire to change their lives through homeownership! Applicants are required to earn up to 280 hours of 'sweat equity' by attending homebuyer education classes, one-on-one budget coaching, and working side-by-side with sponsoring volunteers to build their home!"
One a home is built, HFHWM will then sell the home to the partnering family with an affordable mortgage loan, with the homeowner responsible for a $500 deposit upon approval and $2,500 in closing costs at the completion of the home build.
Applicants should fill out the online Partnership Questionnaire here or visit the HFHWM office at 109 Noah Drive in Franklin.
More information about HFHWM’s Homeownership or Critical Repair Programs, including how to volunteer or sponsor a home can be found here or by calling 615-690-8090.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.