Steady progress is being made on the repairs to Spring Hill's Harvey Park, with completion on the projected expected within the coming weeks according to Parks & Recreation Department Director Kayce Williams.
The park suffered substantial damage during the severe flooding across the county in late March. The heavy rains compromised the geofabric and the packed earth underneath the playground, washed away the mulch, and even lifted a 10-foot section of the surrounding concrete walkway off the ground.
At the time, city leaders estimated the damages to exceed $50,000.
In late May, city leaders voted to award Stubblefield Construction LLC with the contract to repair the park for $68,055, the receipt of which will be sent to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency for reimbursement.
Repairs kicked off on Monday, May 24, with Chris Stubblefield of Stubblefield Construction telling Mayor Jim Hagaman that repairs could take around 16 business days to complete, weather permitting.
While Williamson conceded that the "weather has not been super cooperative," she remained hopeful that the project could be complete within the original estimation of around 16 business days.
No concrete date has been set as of yet for the completion of repairs, through residents are still permitted to visit and enjoy the surrounding areas of Harvey Park.
