A section of Lewisburg Pike remains closed and is not expected to reopen until around 5 p.m. after a head-on collision on Tuesday morning.
According to a Williamson County Emergency Management Agency social media post, the collision involved a car and a dump truck and has closed Lewisburg Pike between Bethesda-Duplex Road and Jim Warren Road.
Two unidentified people were transported to an area hospital by two Lifeflight helicopters, and their conditions are unknown at this time.
The crash was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m. and multiple first responder agencies, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, are on scene.
WCEMA reports that a hazmat clean-up of the crash site is underway, but it's unknown what the dump truck was carrying.
That cleanup is expected to take at least four hours, meaning that the roadway will not be clear until around 5 p.m. at the earliest.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route and expect delays in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.