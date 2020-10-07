The $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package, known as the CARES Act, was signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, $150 billion of which was earmarked for state and local governments.
In late August, Spring Hill received $621,000 through the CARES Act, and on Monday, various city departments presented purchasing requests to city leaders during the monthly non voting meeting of the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
The COVID-19 relief funds are not permitted to be used towards previously budgeted items, and must instead be used on new expenses, or on salary reimbursements.
With 30% of the funds required to be budgeted by Oct. 9, Monday’s meeting saw finance director Tonya Travis share a list of requests from various city departments, while also suggesting a way to kick off spending as the Oct. 9 deadline fast approaches.
“You have a listing of department requests for coronavirus mitigation, and in that listing there are such things as laptops to help remote working, additional janitorial services, [and] vehicles to help separate employees from having to ride in the same vehicle,” Travis said.
“Under this CARES Act, we have learned that we can also apply for reimbursements of first responder salaries.”
With a total of $383,800 in purchasing requests, Travis suggested that the city could use the remaining $237,200 to reimburse the salaries of Spring Hill’s first responders for all their additional work seen throughout the duration of the pandemic.
As Monday’s meeting was a non-voting meeting, discussion was light on the proposal, short of Alderman Kevin Gavigan calling the suggestion a “wise spend.”
Regarding the purchasing requests, eight separate departments had requested a variety of expenses; the Spring Hill Public Library, Sewer Collection, Northfield, Recreation, Finance, IT, Police and Public Works.
Library
Total amount in requests: $13,600
$8,000 for plexiglass to provide a barrier between patrons
$4,000 for glass at the circulation desk
$1,100 for Chromebook computers
$500 for a touchless screen.
Sewer Collection
Total amount in requests: $41,200
$28,000 for a half-ton pickup truck to increase social distancing between employees riding together
$2,000 for a laptop to keep employees from sharing laptops when checking flow meters
$1,500 for an iPad to keep employees socially distant
$1,300 for an additional laptop for improved telework
$8,400 for 5G sim cards for flow meters, allowing for employees to download flow meter data wirelessly
Northfield
Total amount in requests: $5,000
$5,000 for extra hours worked to sanitize the Northfield Building
Recreation
Total amount in requests: $115,000
$33,000 for a one-ton Chevrolet truck to increase social distancing between employees riding together
$55,000 for a two half-ton Chevy trucks to increase social distancing between employees riding together
$27,000 for a Chevy Equinox to increase social distancing between employees riding together
Finance
Total amount in requests: $39,000+
$33,000 for 11 laptops to improve telework
$6,000 for a window to concert the door in the City Hall lobby to a window to protect staff
Unknown cost for online property tax software to allow for remote payments
IT
Total amount in requests: $9,000
- $9,000 for three laptops to improve telework
Police
Total amount in requests: $60,000
$60,000 for 20 laptops to improve telework and decrease officers in Police Station
Public Works
Total amount in requests: $101,000
$65,000 for two half-ton Chevy trucks to increase social distancing between employees riding together
$36,000 for a one-ton truck to increase social distancing between employees riding together
The only comment on the proposed list of expenditures came from Alderman Matt Fitterer, who while saying he took no issue with any of the one-time expenditures, felt that requests were “a little bit aggressive on vehicles.”
“I certainly understand the one-time expenditures, don’t have any issue with any of them, but [I do] ask to see some additional detail on the vehicle purchases,” Fitterer said. “Obviously those are going to have some additional and recurring expenses with fuel, maintenance and upkeep.”
