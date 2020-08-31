The Maury County Fair will officially kick off Tuesday at 4 p.m., and is set to feature events like a monster truck rally, exotic animal shows and live music.
According to event organizers, this year’s fair will be “quite different from years past” due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a bevy of new safety precautions such as limited ride capacities and regular cleanings introduced to limit exposure to COVID-19.
The fair is scheduled Tuesday through Saturday, with gates opening at 4 p.m. on weekdays, and at noon on Saturday. Midway, a section of the fair that features carnival-style games and rides, will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays, and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Admission is $10 for those 12 and up, $5 for kids aged 7-12, and free for kids six and under. Armbands, which allow fair-goers access to Midway, are $20.
View below for a full breakdown of scheduled events.
Tuesday
Events
5 p.m. / Dairy Cattle Show at Skillington Barn
6 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
6:30 p.m. / Inaugural James Patterson Flat Track MotorBike Racing at Big Arna
7:30 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
Live Music
6:30 p.m. / Jennifer Leigh and Dakota Blaze
7:30 p.m. / John Slimak
8:30 p.m. / Bald Kernal
Promotions
Free admission for students K-12
Two armbands for $22 (ordinarily $20 a piece)
Free admission for veterans (with ID)
Wednesday
Events
5 p.m. / Goat Show at Skillington Barn
6 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
6:30 p.m. / Junk Car Jump & Run at Big Arena
7:30 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
Live Music
7:30 p.m. / Bradford Loomis
Promotions
Free admission for students K-12
Thursday
Events
5 p.m. / Sheep Show at Skillington Barn
6 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
6:30 p.m. / Monster Trucks Show at Big Arena
7:30 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
Live Music
7:30 p.m. / Matt Nicholls Band
Promotion
Family Fun Night (two adults, two kids admissions and two armbands for $50)
Friday
Events
5 p.m. / Beef Cattle Show at Free Kids Zone
6 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
6:30 p.m. / Tractor Pull at Big Arena
7:30 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
Live Music
7:15 p.m. / The Bird & The Bear
9 p.m. / Dustin Martin
Promotions
Seniors Day (free admission for those 55 and up)
Saturday
Events
2 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
4 p.m. / Motocross Practice at Big Arena
4 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
6 p.m. / Motocross Main Event at Big Arena
6 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
7:30 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show featuring wildlife biologist Bob Tarter at Free Kids Zone
Live Music
7:15 p.m. / Yonder Grove
9 p.m. / Ben Miller Band
