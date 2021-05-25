Following the cancellation of Maury County's iconic Mule Day in both 2020 and 2021, County Mayor Andy Ogles decided to take things into his own hands.
Enter Mule Fest, a two-day event not intended to replace Mule Day, Ogles said, but to honor the event that has been a Columbia tradition for almost 170 years.
Headlined by country music star Trace Adkins, the event will be held this weekend on Friday and Saturday in downtown Columbia, and feature live music, military tributes, food and drink, a beauty pageant, plenty of vendors and a hometown parade.
Here's what to expect.
Music
MuleFest will see two days of music performances, all free to attend. There will be eight musical performances on Friday from 6-11 p.m. at the music stage located on the corner of East 7th Street and Woodland Street in Columbia.
Those acts are:
- Trace Adkins
- Scotty Morton Band
- Chris Turner
- Adam Warner
- Eric Heatherly
The second stage will see its own lineup of performers Friday from 6-8 p.m. Those acts are as follow:
- Maddye Trew
- NDB
- Shane Profitt
On Saturday, both stages will see live musical performances from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those acts are:
- Jesse Taylor
- Whey Jennings
- Stone Harvest
- Tim Turner Band
- The Cadillac Group
- Concordia Arts Academy
- Bald Kernal Band
- Savannah Rae
Musical performances will also take place during the parade on Saturday, including a performance at 11 a.m. by Spring Hill's own Marie Wise-Hawkins, who has performed at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
Things to do
No large outdoor event is complete without vendors, and the inaugural MuleFest will be no exception.
Guests can peruse dozens of local vendors, sample food truck offerings or visit the MuleFest Beer Garden, a 21-and-up event featuring "some great craft, bottled brews and cocktails."
A Kids Zone will be available for younger Maury County residents to enjoy, with a military tribute planned for Friday and the parade planned for Saturday at 11 a.m.
Hometown Parade
Perhaps the highlight of the event, the Hometown Parade, which will feature Adkins as grand marshal, is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on the corner of West 7th Street and North Garden Street.
The parade will head north, then take a right turn heading east on to West 5th Street, then continue through Pillow Park before turning left going north and concluding at Riverside Elementary School.
