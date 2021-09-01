A Maury County tradition for more than 70 years, the Maury County Fair has returned once again, officially kicking off on Tuesday and remaining open every day through this Saturday, Sept. 4.
“We are truly excited for the fair and expo’s return” said Eddie Kerr, chairman of the Maury County Fair Board. “This event is always great family fun and every night is something special to be a part of.”
The wildly popular Monster Trucks show will return this year, as will the ride-filled Midway and Kids Zone sections of the fair.
But what specifically will be featured at this year's fair, and what are the costs? Read below for our breakdown of events day by day.
Thursday
Daily pricing: $10 admission for adults and kids 7 and up, $25 for unlimited ride armbands
- 4 p.m. / Gates open
- 5 p.m. / Midway opens, Dairy Show at Skillington Barn
- 6 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter near food court, Monster Truck show drivers sign autographs at Big Arena
- 7 p.m. / Monster Truck show at Big Arena, Live Music at Small Arena until 10 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter near food court
Friday
Daily pricing: $10 admission for adults, $5 admission for kids 7 and up, $30 for unlimited ride armbands
- 4 p.m. / Gates open
- 5 p.m. / Midway opens, Beef Show at Skillington Barn
- 6 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter near food court
- 6:30 p.m. / Tractor Pull at Big Arena
- 7 p.m. / Concert Series at Small Arena until 10 p.m.
- 7:30 p.m. / Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter near food court
Saturday
Daily pricing: $10 admission for adults, $5 admission for kids 7 and up, $30 for unlimited ride armbands
- 10 a.m. / Poultry Show and Sale at Skillington Barn
- 12 p.m. / Gates open
- 1 p.m. / Midway opens
- 4 p.m. Motocross Practices at Big Arena
- 6 p.m. / Motocross Competitions at Big Arena, Exotic Animal Show with Bob Tarter near food court
- 7 p.m. / Concert Series until 10 p.m.
Commented