The Hidden Gem Farmer's Market will be holding a Holiday Market this Sunday, featuring locally sourced goods from 40 different vendors.
The Holiday Market will be held Sunday at 863 Old Military Road from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Among the 40 participating vendors include Bob and Mary's Crafts, White Donkey Bakery, Dippin Delights, Mind Your Biscuits and Totes My Goats 615.
Launched by local residents Bill and Lucy Allen, the farmers market first launched in July of this year, and has become a favorite of the Spring Hill community. Beyond this the vendors participating in this weekend's Holiday Market, the market typically offers produce, baked goods, honey, eggs and more.
The market also features food trucks and the occasional goat petting zoo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.