The HomeGoods furnishing store that was rumored to be coming to Spring Hill has now has cemented its future after the lease agreement between property managers and TJX Companies was executed on Wednesday.
The furnishing store will be opening up in The Crossings shopping district off of Main Street in the now vacant building where Bed, Bath and Beyond once operated before closing down in 2018, adding another offering for shoppers to the popular shopping center.
One of The Crossings' property managers, Randy Knight, confirmed the lease agreement had been executed between the two bodies on Wednesday, setting the course for Spring Hill to get its own HomeGoods soon.
Founded in 1992, HomeGoods specializes in furniture, cooking products, linens, and all things for the home. The discount home furnishing store currently has more than 700 locations across the United States, with plans in place for the opening of hundreds more.
