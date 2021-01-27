A HomeGoods furnishing store that was teased more than a year ago now has a firm grand opening date: Thursday, Feb. 18.
The HomeGoods will open in The Crossings shopping district in the now-vacant building between the Ulta Beauty Store and the Bath & Body Works bath shop chain. The building is the former location for a Bed, Bath and Beyond which closed its doors in early 2019, reportedly due to the leasing costs.
The grand opening for the new HomeGoods will be held Feb. 18 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with normal hours Monday to Saturday being from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
"At HomeGoods Spring Hill, you’ll discover, high-quality, handcrafted merchandise for every style and every room all at significant savings," reads the store's grand opening page. "You’ll find an ever changing selection of home décor & fashions from around the world.
Founded in 1992, HomeGoods specializes in furniture, cooking products, linens, and all things for the home. The discount home furnishing store currently has more than 800 locations across the United States.
