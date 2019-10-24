The second annual Hot Air Balloon Spooktacular — an afternoon of hot air balloon rides, live music and games on the grounds of the Tennessee Children’s Home — has been moved from Saturday to Sunday due to expected heavy rains.
Tickets already purchased for the event are still usable on Sunday, and those who have purchased a ticket but are unable to attend Sunday will receive a full refund. Those seeking a refund are asked to email event organizers with their first and last name, as well as their order number. Event organizers can be reached via email at springhillspooktacular@gmail.com.
“If you are requesting a refund please do so by the end of the day today Thursday, Oct. 24, so we can get these processed and continue to plan the event for Sunday,” writes event organizers Tina and Logan Bradford in a joint statement. “If you can still make the event on Sunday there is nothing you need to do, your tickets will be valid for entry on Sunday.”
The change will not affect any of the festival’s schedule of events, Bradford writes, nor will it affect scheduled activities and entertainment.
The National Weather Service forecasts 100 percent chance of heavy rain on Saturday, hence the change in date by event organizers. On Sunday, temperatures are expected to stay in the high 60s, with clear skies throughout.
The Hot Air Balloon Spooktacular is also limiting admittance to the first 3,000 people, whether that be those who purchase tickets online or at the door.
Admission to the event is $10 if purchased online, or $15 at the door, with those five and under getting in free. Tethered hot air balloon rides are $10 per person, with $5 going towards the pilot, and the other $5 going towards the Tennessee Children’s Home.
The event is scheduled on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 3 - 7 p.m. The Tennessee Children’s Home is located at 3398 Kedron Road in Spring Hill. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here.
