The second annual Hot Air Balloon Spooktacular - an afternoon of hot air balloon rides, live music and games - is set and ready to lift off this Saturday at the Tennessee Children's Home in Spring Hill.
Last year's event saw more than 4,000 guests descend upon the grounds of the Tennessee Children's Home, with even organizers now setting a limit of 3,000 for this year's showing. In other words, once the 3,000th person is admitted to the event, no other tickets will be sold.
Directly benefiting the Tennessee Children’s Home, which is now in the early stages of moving to its new location, the event will feature a litany of different activities, including trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, inflatable bounce houses, balloon twister, hot air balloon walk-throughs, and of course, tethered hot air balloon rides.
Multiple live music performances are planned, which guests can enjoy while sampling a wide array of cuisine from multiple food trucks, with the evening planned to conclude with a hot air balloon glow at dusk using 10 hot air balloons.
Admission to the event is $10 if purchased online, or $15 at the door, with those five and under getting in free. Tethered hot air balloon rides are $10 per person, with $5 going towards the pilot, and the other $5 going towards the Tennessee Children’s Home.
The event is scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 3 – 7 p.m. The Tennessee Children’s Home is located at 3398 Kedron Road in Spring Hill. Tickets may be purchased online by clicking here.
During last year’s event, organizers raised roughly $6,000 for the Tennessee Children’s Home. This year, organizers have set a goal to raise $10,000 for the home.
