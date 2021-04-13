Hyden Beach Academy, a volleyball training program that operates out of the Hustle Factory Sports Complex in Spring Hill, will be holding a volleyball tournament next week in honor of fallen Brentwood Police Officer Destin Legieza.
Proceeds will benefit The Foundation of Fallen Officers of Tennessee, a nonprofit organization that provides financial support to fallen officers.
Scheduled to kick off on Saturday, Apr. 24, the volleyball tournament will also see a live performance from Nashville country music artist George Shingleton, as well as three food trucks that offer barbeque, smoothies and coffee.
"This event is a sixes sand volleyball tournament and proceeds will benefit families of fallen officers in the state of Tennessee," reads a release from Hyden Beach Academy.
"Event is open to the public, non-professional volleyball players, groups, and families. Live music from recording artist George Shingleton. Local food trucks and vendors will be on-site supporting the cause."
Hyden Beach Academy was launched in Spring Hill last year by John Hyden, a professional volleyball player who competed in the 1996 and 2000 Summer Olympic Games.
A California native, Hyden’s career in professional volleyball spans nearly 20 years, with the athlete still playing in the Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) circuit. Hyden was also awarded back-to-back King of the Beach titles in 2007 and 2008, and AVP Best Defender in 2009 and 2013.
Check in for the tournament will begin Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m., with players meeting at 9:15 a.m. To register for the tournament online, click here.
For more information about Hyden Beach Academy, visit hydenbeach.com or contact Kortney Dalrymple at (615)987-0792 or [email protected].
