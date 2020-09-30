In a response from Spring Hill Alderman Hazel Nieves to recent allegations that she had violated the city charter by temporarily residing outside of her ward, Nieves writes that she has been "continually targeted both from within and outside [Spring Hill's] government."
During a Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, it was brought to light that Nieves had been temporarily living in and out of her ward since April 22 while waiting for a new home to be constructed.
While the Spring Hill city charter dictates that "any [alderman] moving from such [alderman's] ward during the term of office shall be presumed to have vacated the office," Nieves stood firm in her belief that she had not violated the city's charter.
Nieves argued that while she had lived outside of her ward temporarily, staying at the homes of her children (both of whom live in Spring Hill), she had never established residency outside of her ward as defined by state residency laws, with her new home being constructed within her ward.
The temporary living situation, Nieves said, had not required her to update her driver's license, her mailing address, nor any other record changes consistent with a change of residency as defined by state law.
Furthermore, Nieves said that had it not been for construction delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she would have already been living in her new home within her ward.
Nieves' response
"I have always been for the people of our city, not for special interest, not for self-interest, and not for any other interest that jeopardizes the integrity of the position I have been elected to uphold," Nieves wrote in a public statement.
"I state this because I already have had an uphill battle from the start by upholding this level of integrity and continually have been targeted both from within and outside our local government. For the leadership of this city to pursue these baseless accusations are only a small sample of these accounts."
Nieves wrote that she had seen a bevy of support from the community through emails, social media messages and more, while also criticizing the handling of the matter by city leaders.
"Upon notification, I immediately refuted this claim and asked what evidence did they have that verified if I had, in fact, establish residency outside of my Ward," Nieves wrote.
"It is evident by the steps taken prior to contacting me that there was no interest in acquiring any sort of verifiable proof from the alleged ‘concerned citizens’ whom I was told brought this matter to the Mayor. Additionally, it was apparent there was no interest to give me the respect to discuss this matter before the moves were made to try and remove me."
Nieves went on to highlight Tennessee state code 2-2-122, which states that "there must be appropriate action consistent with the intention" of changing one's residence — consistent action, Nieves argued, that she had not exhibited in the slightest.
"Prior to completing the April 2020 sale of my previous address within Ward 4, we came under contract in February this year to purchase a new home being built within Ward 4 - the permanent address I have reported to the city months ago," Nieves explained.
"This was all contingent on the sale of my previous address. The new home has always been my intended legal residence upon completion, but delays have occurred outside of my control due to the impacts of Covid-19 and so on. The fact that all of this has occurred right as the Covid-19 pandemic hit with then subsequent Shelter-in-Place orders, and such, presented many challenges."
Continuing, Nieves explained in further detail her temporary living situation.
"My adult children who also live here in Spring Hill, (one location is within Ward 4) offered to assist while I was in transition," Nieves wrote.
"I split my time awaiting for the home construction to be finished and as a grandmother found it my duty to help with the care of grandchildren as some of my adult children were categorized as essential workers because of COVID-19. This not a permanent situation, nor a situation that would cause me to change my residency such as driver's license, voter's registration, etc."
In her statement, Nieves had also called on the community to voice their opinion on the matter by submitting a public comment to the Board via email at [email protected].
"My voting record is testament to my dedication, time, and effort, I put into ensuring your voice is heard whether popular at the time, or not," Nieves wrote.
"That is what you elected me to do and I will never lose sight of that! It is apparent to me this effort to remove me from the seat our citizens elected me to, is not just disrespectful and poor leadership by some members of the board, but it's a blatant refusal to adhere to TN state residency laws and the Covid-19 conditions and considerations."
