Mass protests and ever increasing partisan divides coupled with a worldwide pandemic have made 2020 a year that won't be soon forgotten.
Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham, whose tenure as mayor will conclude this April, looked back at one of the most challenging year's in recent history in an interview with the Home Page. He touched on some of the city's largest challenges in navigating the pandemic, as well as its largest triumphs.
Graham also optimistically looked to the future, arguing that 2021 looked "very favorable" for the city, but warned that the worst may be yet to come.
Spring Hill's greatest accomplishments in 2020
In terms of what he considered to be the city's greatest accomplishments in 2020, Graham had two answers: roads, and the city's handling of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"Probably several things; one, finishing Duplex [Road] definitely, and how we handled COVID-19 as far as being very conservative," Graham said.
Graham explained how the city had prepared for the worst during the early stages of the pandemic, and anticipated a 20% reduction in sales tax revenue. Miraculously, Graham said the city's sales tax revenue was actually 10% higher in 2020 than it was in 2019.
Regarding the completion of Duplex Road, which has been in development for roughly 14 years, Graham called its completion "just huge" for the city, and championed the project as the "first piece" in creating a new "northern gateway" for the city.
"It's the first piece of that whole new northern gateway," Graham said. "So now, with our work on Buckner Lane coming, now you've got an L-shaped road that's going to connect up on the interstate that's going to enable our traffic so much when 65% of our people are in north Spring Hill. It's going to be such a traffic congestion relief on U.S. 31."
Challenges from the coronavirus pandemic
In terms of the year's greatest challenges for the city, Graham had one answer: the pandemic.
"Having meetings virtually, not virtually, having to close parks and all that was by far the most challenging [thing of 2020]," Graham said.
"But I'm pleased with how we did things, because back in March, I never did a state of emergency for the city - other mayors did. Never did a stay-at-home type order or shut the businesses down from the city level. We did the things we could do as far as in the parks and City Hall without going too far in my view."
Other cities in Williamson County did in fact issue stay-at-home orders, including Franklin. Graham's reasoning for taking a more conservative approach to city-wide orders was in large to protect local business owners.
"Some businesses did very well, but there were some - quite a few - that struggled, so it wasn't all a gain," Graham said. "There was a lot of pain in there too, a lot of business owners suffered with there being a mask mandate in north Spring Hill and not in south Spring Hill - that put us in a terrible spot and that's the reason I didn't sign on."
Spring Hill did see some new safety measures implemented to keep city staff and citizens safe; closing of parks, city meetings being held virtually, etc. But the key, Graham argued, was striking a perfect balance between public safety and respecting the rights of citizens.
"Balance is the perfect word there because that's where we tried to be - in that middle, that balanced area," Graham said. "Sometimes when you're in the middle, you make everybody mad. It's a tough decision to make, but you have to think about the safety of people and do what's best, and try to do so without killing our business owners and the people that have invested their livelihood into Spring Hill."
Looking to the future
In terms of what this new year holds in store for Spring Hill, Graham said he was optimistic that some semblance of normalcy would return the city by mid-2021, and called on the city to invest even further into public events and activities.
"I'm an optimistic person, so I'm praying that this vaccine helps and this thing teeters out sometime during the middle of 2021, if not sooner," Graham said.
"I think the city needs to intensify even more next year: more block parties, more festivals - I'd like to see the city invest some dollars into that because we need to bounce back, be proud, get that spirit back. People are going to be busting at the seams to get outside and socialize and see each other again."
While he won't be in office after April, Graham said city leaders need to keep their eye on the prize in terms of its road projects, something that could prove difficult with the loss of Spring Hill City Administrator Victor Lay.
"The main thing is we're going to be looking for a city administrator, and I'm going to be conveying to them to not let the projects we've got going falter," Graham said. "We've got to keep the $120 million plus road projects we've got going - Buckner Lane, the interstate interchange. Keeping those road projects going moving into phase two is going to be crucial for the next few years."
Beyond proving difficult for city leadership, the pandemic has also taken its toll on a number of Spring Hill residents. To those suffering exhaustion from months' worth of suffering and uncertainty, Graham shared a few words of hope.
"Keep hope and look at what we've been through," Graham said.
"I think the vaccine is a huge hope, I think that 2021 looks very favorable - the first few months are going to be tough, the worst may not be over yet, but after that, we can look for some nice days.
"I think everybody will appreciate normal a little bit more after this is over. It's never going to be the same - it's been a huge paradigm as far as people working from home - but we're going to come out this thing at the end, and we're going to have a lot of knowledge and experience if something like this next time rolls around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.