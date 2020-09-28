After multiple delays, the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce's premiere annual event, Experience Spring Hill, will now take on an entirely new form for its fourth outing.
While the event is typically held at one location, featuring dozens of vendors, games and entertainment, such an event could pose health risks associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In light of this concern, the Spring Hill Chamber announced on Monday that the event will be taking on a new form this year when it kicks off on Oct. 16.
Now called "Experience Spring Hill Local Passport," this new iteration will task participants with collecting stamps from 30 participating businesses across the city for the chance to win more than $3,000 in local prizes.
“We are so excited to announce this new event to our businesses and to the community,” said Rebecca Melton, Executive Director of the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.
“While COVID has presented many challenges in our community, it has also given our residents more of an opportunity to discover and support local, this initiative will continue that momentum. We look forward to the many relationships that will be formed between our business owners, sponsors and community members because of the Passport program.”
Starting on Oct. 16, participants can pick up a passport from any one of the 30 participating businesses, and will have until Nov. 16 to collect as many stickers as they can. No purchases are required to collect stickers, with chances of winning bigger and bigger prizes increasing as more stickers are collected.
Collecting ten stickers will grant participants an entry into a small prize giveaway, whereas 15 qualifies participants for an entry for the grand prize drawing. Participants who collect all 30 stickers will receive double entry into the grand prize drawing.
Participants are encouraged to share their experience online using the hashtag #ESH2020, and to tag the Spring Hill Chamber using the tag @springhillchamberTN.
The grand prize drawing will be held Monday, Nov. 16 at 12 p.m., and will be streamed on the Spring Hill Chamber Facebook page.
View below for all participating businesses.
- Arise Therapies
- A+ Storage
- aMuse'um
- Bone and Joint Institute
- Caledonian Financial
- Fireflies Boutique
- Family Advantage Credit Union
- Grecian Family Restaurant and Bakery
- Hampton Inn
- Holiday Inn
- Holiday Inn Express
- Inspired Flooring and Design
- Jaimee Davis: Allstate Insurance
- Josh Hazlewood: State Farm
- Living 615
- Morning Pointe Spring Hill
- Puckett's Grovery & Restaurant
- Reliant Bank
- Salted Peace
- Spring Hill Public Library
- Sudsy's Car Wash
- Tenn Pin Alley
- Tristar Bank
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe'
- Uncle Classic Barbershop
- Vintage 615
- Washtopia
- Wild Root Florist & Gift Shop
- Zivel
- 360 Krav Maga
