The Spring Hill Christmas Parade, an annual tradition going back 12 years, was unfortunately canceled this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In it's place, however, the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station will be holding a city-wide Christmas decorating contest dubbed "Light Up The Hill."
The contest, which includes all of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station, will feature two categories; residential and business. Those interested in participating must register by Sunday, December 13, with registration closing the following day.
Registration is $20, with all funds going towards providing AmTryke adaptive tricycles to children with physical challenges. Click here to register.
Once registered, participants must have their homes or businesses fully decorated by December 18, with the Kiwanis Club taking votes from the public online on December 19, 20 and 21. Those interested in voting can do so by clicking here.
The first, second and third place winners in both categories will be determined by the Kiwanis Board and announced on December 22. A people's choice award - determined by the online votes - will also be announced on December 22 for both categories, with prizes awarded to all winners.
Additionally, there will be an award for the "best neighborhood," also announced on December 22.
There are a few rules for the competition, with notable ones being that participants cannot hire professional companies to decorate their house, and that participants keep their decorations up through December 31.
Click here to view all the rules of the competition.
