Due to continued "staffing issues," Spring Hill High School has extended remote learning until Monday, November 16 according to an announcement released on Friday.
Spring Hill High School has seen multiple shifts to remote learning since the beginning of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with the most recent cancelation of in-person learning beginning on Friday, October 30.
While the school had originally intended to resume in-person learning on Monday, November 9, the school announced that due to continued staffing issues, remote learning will be extended through November 16.
"Please be sure that your child continues to follow all their teachers' remote expectation so that they will not be marked absent for their classes," reads the release from Spring Hill High School.
The cafeteria will continue to provide curbside service on all attendance days from 9:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. on the north side of the school.
