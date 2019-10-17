Independence High School Freshman Emily Ebanks had a strong calling to participate in Red Ribbon Week and promote substance abuse and addiction awareness - the result of her ambition is a theater production titled Addict. The play is scheduled for Oct.26 at 6 p.m., and will be held at the College Grove Auditorium. Admission is free.
With the goal of substance abuse awareness in mind, Ebanks held auditions, solidified nine cast members, and organized a full stage crew. Addict, written by Jerome McDonough, depicts the horrors of drug and alcohol abuse and is an eye-opener for students and parents alike. The play aims to communicate that no one is exempt from the lure, regardless of economic status and zip code.
Hearing about Ebanks’ production, local rehabilitation organizations jumped on board as sponsors in support of the effort. Nashville Recovery Center, Music City Intervention, The Becoming Counseling and NRhythm have all cosponsored the play in support of its message.
Young director Ebanks encourages parents to bring their pre-teens and teenagers to this one-night-only free show on October 26. For more information, search “Addict - Theater Production” on Facebook, or call 615.538.7083.
