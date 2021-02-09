Jack of Hearts BBQ in Spring Hill will see its final day of service on Feb. 27 according to a social media post on the restaurant's official Facebook page.
"Though we are saddened by this, we are also excited to take on the future, we love each and every person who made [Jack of Hearts BBQ] their hometown BBQ joint," wrote Todd Masters, owner of the restaurant. "And we’ve done some cool stuff together. So get it while you can - we love you and thank you from the bottom of our heart. It’s been an honor."
Since opening its doors in 2010, Jack of Hearts has been a community favorite among many Spring Hillians, with well over a hundred comments flooding the restaurant's Facebook page expressing disappointment with the news.
Jack of Hearts BBQ offers a variety of hand-cut meats including pork, turkey, beef and more. The restaurant also caters and offers specialty items such as burgers and wings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.