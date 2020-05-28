After a successful debut in 2019 that saw approximately 6,500 people in attendance, John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival will be returning for a second year on Oct. 3, 2020.
The announcement came by way of The Well Outreach food pantry, the main beneficiary of the festival’s proceeds, who shared the news in a late Thursday night social media post.
"The Well is so excited," reads the post. "We just found out that the John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival won Runner Up for the Best Maury County Festival, our first year produced. Thank you to those who voted! Guess what's coming October 3, 2020? The John Maher Whole Hog Festival 2020!"
The 2019 festival saw thousands descend upon the grounds of the Tennessee Children’s Home on Main Street, where guests were treated to music by the chart-topping Christian music band Carrollton, games and activities, plenty of pork products and a $7,000 fireworks show. The festival also raised more than $4,000 for The Well Outreach.
Music lineups, vendors and other details of the festival will be forthcoming.
