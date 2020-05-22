UPDATE: Spring Hill Police says that the road is now open.
Original story follows:
The Spring Hill Police Department has announced that Kedron Road from Denning Lane to Hummingbird Lane is closed indefinitely while first responders work an accident scene.
No other information is available about the accident at this time.
This is a developing story.
