Beginning Sept. 29, Kedron Road from Main Street to Old Kedron Road will be closed between 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
The closure is due to road improvements being made to Kedron Road as required by the city for an apartment complex, The Columns on Main, which is located on the southern corner of Kedron Road and Main Street.
Spring Hill residents heading north up Kedron Road can either exit onto Saturn Parkway westbound and link up with Main Street near The Crossings, or bear right at Old Kedron Road and use Duplex Road to connect with Main Street.
Spring Hill residents headed south can use Miles Johnson Parkway near Harvey Park as an alternative access to the southern portion of the city.
Erwin Park, which is located off of Kedron Road, may still be accessed by residents from the direction of the Old Kedron Road and Kedron Road intersection.
