Ranked as the second fastest growing city in the state in 2020, Spring Hill’s rural character, affordable cost of living and small-town feel are often cited as defining traits of the up-and-coming community.
One thing it’s missing, however, is a bustling downtown, similar to that of Franklin’s or Columbia’s.
This decade, however, that is likely to change, with the Spring Hill Planning Commission reviewing the first phase of a bustling downtown development known as Kedron Square.
Kedron Square
The project is proposed to be built on the current site of the Tennessee Children’s Home, just across from Spring Hill Elementary School on Main Street, and consists of 201 acres of commercial, restaurant, office, hotel and residential development space.
The development will include an 8-acre park, with historical markers to preserve the site’s history, and is projected to generate roughly $100 million for the city over a 20-year period.
The project also includes some self-imposed restrictions to help attract desirable restaurants, such as the stipulation that restaurants can only have, at most, 15 franchises anywhere throughout the state of Tennessee.
Planning Commission’s discussions and eventual vote
The project, which was approved by city leaders last September, saw its first phase of development discussed by the city’s Planning Commission Monday night during its non-voting meeting.
The project is broken down into four phases, set to all be completed within a 10-year period. The first phase consists of 81 single-family homes, and the third and fourth phases consist of the commercial, hotel and office space.
Monday night’s meeting saw no objections from commissioners, though Planning Commissioner Matt Fitterer did bring up a light concern for the naming of new streets.
“I’d also encourage you to have diverse perspectives [in evaluating] that list of proposed names before finalizing any of them,” Fitterer said to Jeff Heinze, senior project manager for the project’s developer.
“There’s certainly names that are viewed differently by different people, if you can pick up what I’m saying. We’re not going to have a General Forrest Drive or anything crazy like that over there, right?”
Heinze said there wouldn’t be any such names, and that instead his team were looking at naming streets after buildings of the Tennessee Children’s Home as a means of preserving and honoring the site’s history.
The first phase of development of Kedron Square will be voted on by the Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 10.
