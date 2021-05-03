Spring Hill Alderman Kevin Gavigan was officially appointed as vice mayor on Monday during the city's Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, receiving unanimous support from members of the board.
"Thank you for the nomination for vice mayor, and thank you to my colleagues here on the board for that vote of confidence," Gavigan said after the board voted 9-0 to confirm his appointment.
"It means a lot coming from you guys that you would vote me into that position, and I vow to you all to conduct myself in that position with the respect and pragmatism that you guys have come to expect."
Along with Alderman Matt Fitterer Gavigan is currently the longest-serving alderman sitting on the board, having first been elected in 2017.
Gavigan was recently re-elected to serve his second term as alderman, and replaces former Alderman Amy Wurth as vice mayor.
