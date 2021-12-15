The winners of the 2021 Spring Hill Christmas Parade have been announced by the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill & Thompson's Station, with Redman Lawn Care winning first place overall, as well as first place in the business category.
A landscaping service, Redman Lawn Care came out to the parade with a large truck, adorned with a large inflatable snowman and pulling a tractor designed to look like a cozy, holiday-themed living room complete with a fireplace. Trailing shortly behind were also two rideable mowers, draped in Christmas lights.
Coming in second place in the business category was Great White Express Car Wash, which delighted guests with a full-to-scale mini-car wash.
Cub Scout Pack 417, with their dozens members, took home the first place award for the nonprofit category, whereas the Spring Hill Little League took home the second place award in the nonprofit category.
In the Most Creative category, Jeepers of Spring Hill took home first place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.