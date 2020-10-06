The Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station announced their fall fundraiser this week dubbed the "Bikes For Trykes." The fundraiser will see motorcyclists embark on a two-hour scenic trip in and around Spring Hill, with the ride concluding with a silent auction at Viking Pizza.
The fundraiser's goal is to supply custom tricycles to children with physical challenges, an idea that came to Kiwanis Club local president Gerald Beckham after seeing the presentation of a custom tricycle to a local child.
"Seeing not only the pure joy on this child's face when he received his AmTryke, but also the pure happiness on the faces of his parent's faces made a great impact all of the Kiwanians who were there," Beckham said.
"And our mission statement is 'Kiwanis International is a global community of clubs, members and partners dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time.' And this project does just that!"
Registration for the fundraising ride will be from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Viking Pizza in Spring Hill, with the ride itself commencing shortly after. The ride is $25 for riders, and $10 for passengers.
The Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station is a Kiwanis International chartered club since 2006.
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to "serving the children of the world."
