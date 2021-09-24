The Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station recently launched its inaugural Scarecrow Decorating Contest: a new fall fundraiser for the nonprofit organization to help raise funds for accessibility projects that help special needs children.
The contest calls on any interested Spring Hill or Thompson's Station resident to place a scarecrow or scarecrow scene somewhere visible outside their residence or business anytime now through Oct. 25.
Those who have registered online to participate will have a member of the Kiwanis Club drive by their residence or business on Oct. 28 to grab a photo of the display, after which the public will vote online from Oct. 29-31 on their favorite scarecrow display.
The winner of the contest will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 2, with prizes yet to be determined. Prizes will be awarded to those who come in first, second and third places.
Registration is $20, with all funds going toward either providing AmTryke adaptive tricycles for children with special needs, or toward accessibility projects in local parks to help accommodate children with special needs.
Local Kiwanis Club president Gerald Beckham said the nonprofit's Light Up The Hill fundraiser last year was such a success that the organization wanted to launch a new fall contest for residents and businesses.
To register for the contest online, click here.
