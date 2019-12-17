The 12th annual Spring Hill Christmas Parade has come and gone, however on Tuesday afternoon the parade's organizers — the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station — have named the top three floats in both the business and nonprofit categories.
"A huge thank you to ALL of our parade entries — you really outdid yourselves this year,k" reads a release from the Kiwanis Club. "We can't thank you enough for all of your creativity and energy in making this the BEST Spring Hill Christmas Parade ever! And a big thank you to our judges: Mayor Rick Graham -Spring Hill, TN, Dr. Chris Marczak, Steve Hayslip, and John Maher. Thank you also to Kiwanians Cindy Porter, Sue Jeffers, and Bridget Ward for their work on the judging."
Raising nearly $3,000, the funds raised from the parade will go towards funding an ADA wheelchair swing set for Harvey Park.
If you missed the parade, be sure to check out our photos from the event by clicking here. View below to see who took home the gold, silver and bronze for 2019's Spring Hill Christmas Parade.
Business
1st Place: Lowe's Home Improvement / Home Alone Float
2nd Place: Roto-Rooter / Christmas House Float
3rd Place: Out of the Box Children's Musical Theater / Polar Express Train Float
Nonprofit
1st Place: Girl Scouts Service Unit 177 / Whoville Float
2nd Place: First Baptist Church / Jesus Float
3rd Place: Boy Scout Pack 351 / Mobile Movie Theater, Lego Movie Float
