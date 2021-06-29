Mini golf, bounce houses, food trucks and more will be seen at Fischer Park Saturday as part of the local Kiwanis Club's Mini Golf Par-Tee, a large community event and fundraiser for the nonprofit organization.
Known as the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station, the local chapter of the nonprofit will use the proceeds of the event to help purchase Ambucs tricycles for children with mobility issues, among other community volunteer work.
Scheduled Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., the event will include nine holes of mini golf as the main activity, multiple bounce houses, frisbee gulf using hula hoops, corn hole games, a chalk art walkway, as well as the chance to practice field goal kicking.
The event will also see a number of food trucks present to help "fill your stomach and quench your thirst."
Admission to the event is $5, with a maximum of $20 per family. Guests will receive a wristband which grants access to all activities.
Kiwanis Club president Gerald Beckham first had the idea to help raise money to gift specially outfitted tricycles to children with disabilities last year after witnessing the presentation of such a tricycle to a local child.
"Seeing not only the pure joy on this child's face when he received his AmTryke, but also the pure happiness on the faces of his parent's faces made a great impact all of the Kiwanians who were there," Beckham said at the time.
Companies or individuals interested in sponsoring the event can learn more online by clicking here.
The Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station is a Kiwanis International chartered club since 2006.
Founded in 1915, Kiwanis International is a global organization of clubs and members dedicated to "serving the children of the world."
