The Spring Hill and Summit High School community gathered outside of Summit High School on Friday to honor SHS graduate Austin Corbett, who died last October at the age of 24, with the renaming of the road in front of the school.
Corbett was a fixture of the Spring Hill and Summit communities, often seen at school sports functions, especially football games, and an outpouring of community support followed his death.
Just weeks after his death, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voiced support for publicly honoring Corbett and in December 2021 BOMA unanimously approved the renaming of Twin Lakes Drive to Austins Way, a change that was unveiled on Friday.
The event drew several dozen people including city, school and community leaders as well as current SHS students and alumni, and featured remarks from Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, Summit Principal Sarah Lamb, Assistant Football Coach Brian Burnham, Austin's father Bill Corbett, Williamson County Sheriff's Office Sgt. and SHS school resource officer Brant Pewitt, Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden and Ramon Presson.
"We want to keep Austin's memory alive," Lamb said, with Golden calling Corbett "the face of Summit's culture."
"By changing the name of this road to Austins Way, that culture that was started with Austin's work and love for the school will become incorporated into the generations that follow," Golden said. "The story of Austin will continue."
Austin's father spoke of his son's love, impact on the community and dedication to the school.
"To know Austin was to love him," Pewitt said. "Anyone who knew him knew he loved you -- it was apparent. It's that love that I think about every time that I think about him and now I'll be able to do so every time I pass by Austin's Way or come up to Summit."
