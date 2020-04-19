Leadership Maury, an arm of the Maury County Chamber aimed at addressing community needs, is holding a countywide food drive Friday, and will be collecting donations throughout the duration of the week at select locations.
"Help us feed families in need during this COVID-19 pandemic in our county," writes Maury Regional staff. "We have community drop off locations during the week of April 20-23 and a Food Drive at select local elementary schools throughout our county on Friday, April 24."
Drop off locations are as follows:
- Farm Bureau Corporate - Office 147 Bear Creek Pike
- Maury Co. Farm Bureau - Neely's Mill - 1412 Trotwood Ave., Suite 70 Maury Co. Farm Bureau - Spring Hill - 4886 Port Royal Road, Suite 260
- Maury Co. Farm Bureau - 181 Theta Pike
- Speech, Language, & Learning Center - 1511 Nashville Hwy Suite A
- Maury Farmers Cooperative - 975 Riverview Lane
- Stan McNabb Chevrolet Cadillac - 101 S. James Campbell Blvd.
- Mt Pleasant City Hall - 100 Public Square
- Columbia Power & Water Systems - 201 Pickens Lane
- The Dotted Lime - 1907 B, Shady Brook St.
The food drive will be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Friday at 12 select schools in Maury County, including Spring Hill Elementary. The complete list of schools are as follows:
- Baker Elementary
- Brown Elementary
- Howell Elementary
- McDowell Elementary
- Riverside Elementary
- Woodard Elementary
- Spring Hill Elementary
- Wright Elementary
- Mt. Pleasant Elementary
- Santa Fe Unit School
- Culleoka Unit School
- Hampshire Unit School.
