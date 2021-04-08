7:34 p.m.
City staff have said polling officials have encountered a "computer error" and that results may be delayed.
7:03 p.m.
The total early voting numbers are in for the Spring Hill city election, and mayoral candidate Jim Hagaman appears to have a strong lead over his opponent Vincent Fuqua. Spring Hill's Ward 3, the only contested ward, shows incumbent Kevin Gavigan with a strong lead above his two opponents Brent Murray and Angela Privett.
Election day votes have yet to be fully tallied. The Home Page will update this story as votes are tallied.
Early Voting
Mayor
Vincent Fuqya: 626
Jim Hagaman: 930
Alderman Ward 1
Jason Cox: 964
Lee Elder: 317
Alderman Ward 2
William Pomeroy: 1,230
Alderman Ward 3
Kevin Gavigan: 747
Brent Murray: 229
Angela Privett: 489
Alderman Ward 4
Trent Linville: 1,264
