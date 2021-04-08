SH

Alderman Jeff Graves (left) and Dan Allen (right) look at the early voting results at Spring Hill City Hall.

 By Alexander Willis

7:34 p.m.

City staff have said polling officials have encountered a "computer error" and that results may be delayed.

7:03 p.m.

The total early voting numbers are in for the Spring Hill city election, and mayoral candidate Jim Hagaman appears to have a strong lead over his opponent Vincent Fuqua. Spring Hill's Ward 3, the only contested ward, shows incumbent Kevin Gavigan with a strong lead above his two opponents Brent Murray and Angela Privett.

Election day votes have yet to be fully tallied. The Home Page will update this story as votes are tallied.

Early Voting

Mayor

Vincent Fuqya: 626

Jim Hagaman: 930

Alderman Ward 1

Jason Cox: 964

Lee Elder: 317

Alderman Ward 2

William Pomeroy: 1,230

Alderman Ward 3

Kevin Gavigan: 747

Brent Murray: 229

Angela Privett: 489

Alderman Ward 4

Trent Linville: 1,264

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.