Allyssa VelDink, a speech pathologist at Arise Therapies and former speech pathologist for Williamson County Schools, had an idea more than a year ago to help local children and teens with limited language skills better communicate at Spring Hill parks.
That idea was to install a series of communication boards: large signs or posters that include letters, symbols and illustrations that allow verbally-challenged youth to better communicate. It would in October of last year that VelDink reached out to Gerald Beckham, president of the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station, about her idea.
Fast forward to Friday, March 5, and VelDink's project had finally come to fruition, with the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce holding a ceremonial ribbon cutting at Fischer Park celebrating the installation of three communication boards at Fischer, Harvey and Erwin Parks.
"This project came from just a need in the community to get those boards and those pictures and those kids specifically at the parks," VelDink said to a crowd of around 20 people. "You can imagine if they're carrying around a device to talk, that device most likely come to the park because if it breaks you don't have your voice for six weeks."
Beckham was also present during the ribbon cutting, and said it was a quick decision for the Kiwanis Club board to help support the project.
"Kiwanis is all about the children," Beckham said. "We love kids which is why work well with the Parks and Rec Department. Kiwanis loves everything about this city and [we're] so happy to be part of this."
In addition to Arise Therapies and the Kiwanis Club, the project was also made possible through a partnership with the Spring Hill Department of Parks and Recreation, with Director Kayce Williams heaping praise during the ribbon cutting on everyone involved in the project.
"We want everyone to feel welcome in our parks, we want everyone to have fun and this is just another way for people to communicate if they're having any difficulties, so we're really excited about it," Williams said.
Opened in 2018, Arise Therapies in Spring Hill provides individualized speech, occupational and feeding therapies to both adults and children with a variety of communication challenges.
When asked how big of a difference communication boards can make for those with limited communication abilities, VelDink said it was big.
"It makes a big difference; a lot of kids are non-verbal and they're not able to talk and communicate what they want or need," VelDink said. "The pictures give them something to look at and point to if they need something, and it's just a good way to help everybody be on the same playing field."
