"It's being proud of serving and being part of a team... it's one of those things where you can never have it taken away from you."
At Spring Hill's Fischer Park on Friday during a Memorial Day service, United States Army veteran Mark Lewis described to the Home Page what the federal holiday meant to him.
Having served overseas in both Iraq and Afghanistan, Lewis was just one of many local veterans who had gathered at the park's Veterans Plaza Friday to honor fellow service members who died in action.
Another local veteran is Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, who served in the United States Air Force for 21 years in a number of different positions, ranging from a non-commissioned officer in charge to a senior controller.
Along with state Rep. Scott Cepicky, Hagaman was a featured speaker at the event, and touched on the importance of reflecting on military members "that have given the ultimate sacrifice."
"As a veteran and retired person myself from the United States Air Force, it is an honor to know that we are gathered to reflect and remember our military members that have given the ultimate sacrifice for our liberties that we enjoy every single day," Hagaman said.
"When writing lyrics for a song about our nation's military, a local songwriter named Billy Ray Cyrus penned the following words."
Hagaman then went on to cite lyrics from the 1992 Billy Ray Cyrus song "Some Gave All."
"'All gave some, but some gave all, and some stood through for the red, white and blue, and some had to fall,'" Hagaman read. "'If you ever think of me, think of all your liberties and recall that some gave all.'"
"That was Billy Ray Cyrus who wrote that. This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave; let us salute them and their sacrifices on this very momentous occasion this Memorial Day."
