With Williamson County Schools (WCS) having been closed since early March, many students in Spring Hill have likely not seen their teachers face to face in nearly two months.
After some brainstorming among WCS faculty, staff and teachers, however, an idea was formed to remedy the situation: bring the teachers to the students via a bus parade.
On Friday, 96 teachers, faculty and staff were gathered at Longview Elementary School, decorating school buses in preparation for the parade.
"We are so excited to have our first bus brigade," said Longview Principal Kathy Ball.
"We will have the opportunity to see our students, and more importantly, for our students to see us. I’ve had so many emails from students, and they miss their teachers. So we were thrilled to be able to put this together as a way to reach out and say a hello and a wave to our students - we really miss them a lot."
