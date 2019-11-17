The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department offers area seniors (ages 55+) a number of senior fitness, health and wellness programs, and accepts insurance-based reimbursable programs including Silver Sneakers, Silver and Fit, Prime Fitness by Tivity Health and any AARP Medicare Supplement Insurance program.
Williamson County Parks and Recreation will host a series of Silver Sneakers Open House events. Participants can meet department and Silver Sneakers representatives; receive program information and enjoy refreshments and give-a-ways.
Schedule of Events
Monday, Nov. 18, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Longview Recreation Center, 2909 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Indoor Sports Complex, 920 Heritage Way, Brentwood.
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Boulevard, Fairview.
Thursday, Nov. 21, noon to 2 p.m., Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Road, Franklin.
Monday, Dec. 2, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Nolensville Recreation Complex, 7250 Nolensville Road, Nolensville.
Friday, Dec. 6, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin.
Classes vary at each location. For additional information visit the seniors section at www.wcparksandrec.com.
