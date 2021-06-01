The automotive supplier Magna will be holding a hiring event at its Spring Hill location on Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., with wages starting at $15 an hour and increases up to $22.87 an hour.
Hosted by The Job Shoppe, an organization that specializes in staffing for certain industries, the hiring event will grant would-be applicants on-the-spot interviews along with immediate job offers. Magna is currently seeking assembly and production associates to work at its facility at 701 Beechcroft Road in Spring Hill.
Shifts Magna is looking to fill are from 4 p.m.-12:30 a.m., with benefits for full-time employees including medical, dental and vision care, a referral bonus program, 401k, paid life insurance and profit-sharing checks.
Applicants are also asked to hold the following requirements:
- High School Diploma or GED
- 18 years of age
- Eligible to work in the US
- Able to work 8-12 hour shifts, 6/7 days
- Able to lift 50 pounds repetitively
- Assembly/ production experience
- Able to pass drug and background screen
The single largest automobile parts manufacturer in North America, MAGNA was founded in 1957, and saw more than $32 billion in revenue in 2020. With roughly 174,000 employees working across 348 manufacturing operations across the continent, the company institutes profit sharing mechanisms for eligible employees as written in its own corporate constitution.
Applicants are asked to bring with them two forms of ID, such as a driver’s license, passport or birth certificate. Registration is not required, with those interested welcome to show up to the event any time between 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. during the hiring event on Saturday.
Those unable to attend the hiring event are encouraged to apply online by clicking here.
