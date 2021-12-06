Mama D's Baked Mac N Cheese, a new full-service restaurant specializing in macaroni and cheese, has set its sights on opening in Spring Hill next month on Jan. 3.
The new restaurant will open at 5075 Main Street, in the location of what used to be Delta Bound Southern Food Joint.
Founded by Dana Cohen, the restaurant specializes in gourmet macaroni and cheese, but also offers a number of other baked goods and desserts. Macaroni and cheese offerings include Italian, pizza, hot chicken and buffalo chicken styles among others, with most options available in family sizes.
"We use eight different cheeses that blend together to create a delicious, and cheesy comfort food that you are sure to enjoy," reads the restaurant's Facebook page. "Mama D’s Mac N Cheese [also] puts out two choices of specialty Mac N Cheese for the week and takes orders from Monday-Friday for delivery to customers on Sunday."
The restaurant is family owned and will catering services for parties, corporate events and the like.
"For many years friends would ask me to sell it to them," Cohen wrote about her decision to open the restaurant.
"I would instead gift it, until my sweet hubby suggested it was time to begin selling it since so many people desired to purchase it. Beginning Mama D’s provided a way to get more people to enjoy this delicacy while I could continue to stay home with our children."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.