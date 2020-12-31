Warning: This story contains depictions of graphic language
Spring Hill police arrested 22 year-old Ian Grau of Thompson's Station Thursday after he allegedly spray-painted a racial slur and swastikas on the garage of a Spring Hill Home.
Detective Michael Foster with the Spring Hill Police Department relayed that Grau had a relationship with a resident of the home and that it was not a random incident.
Trigger Warning!— Maury Holler (@MauryHoller) December 31, 2020
This hate speech was found on a home in Spring Hill this morning.#racism #nazis #springhilltn pic.twitter.com/dAqMEI91hI
According to the homeowner, Grau allegedly approached the victim's home at around 1 a.m. on New Year's Eve and spray-painted their security camera's lens, obscuring its view. The homeowner said that their daughter noticed that vandalism at around 6:30 a.m. that same morning and alerted family members.
"I just was shocked that anybody — amid all the things that we're going through now — would even attempt to do something like that," the homeowner said, whose name is being withheld for their protection.
"It was shocking — it still is shocking — and it was just a huge embarrassment. I cannot believe this is New Year's Eve and this is another hit for everybody to see and drive by it."
The homeowner said that their daughter, who is black, and Grau, who was described as white, were previously in a relationship.
Shortly after the discovery of the vandalism, however, neighbors power washed and painted the homeowner's garage — a community effort the homeowner described as "nothing but gracious."
"A couple of gentlemen had come over the house to pressure wash the garage and paint it in the meantime, they sent over gift baskets... just pouring out their love," the homeowner said.
An online fundraiser had also been set up by the homeowner's homeowner association to help with the purchase of a new garage door. Any funds leftover are planned to be donated to the Well Outreach food pantry.
Grau was booked at the Maury County Jail and charged with civil rights intimidation, vandalism and stalking.
Civil rights intimidation is a Class D Felony in Tennessee and punishable by 2-12 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000. A vandalism charge can range from a Class A Misdemeanor to a Class B Felony depending on the value of the item or object vandalized, whereas stalking is a Class A Misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.