The Maury County blood bank Blood Assurance is now offering COVID-19 antibody testing with blood donations, an additional test donors can opt for in lieu of a donor gift.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Blood Assurance is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of staff and donors, including staff wearing masks and regular disinfecting of items and surfaces.
Those who donate during the summer can receive a double-sided pocket T-shirt and can be entered to win a Big Green Egg grill if donating twice over the summer.
“Blood Assurance will be giving three Big Green Eggs away to donors who give twice June through September,” reads a release from Blood Assurance. “High school students who give right now will also receive double points toward their Cord of Courage, a special “Socially Engaged” wristlet and an entry to win a pair of Apple Airpods.”
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
