The Maury County blood bank Blood Assurance is now offering $10 Amazon gift cards for every donation through Oct. 20 after a decline in donors has led to supply reaching critically low levels.
“This is a very critical need and we are asking anybody who can donate blood to schedule an appointment right now,” said Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Blood cannot be manufactured and we count on regular people to be heroes every day by donating blood and saving lives. If you can give blood, please schedule today."
Blood types in critical need are O-positive, O-negative and B-negative, all of which are at less than a one day's supply. A-negative blood is also "urgently needed" at this time.
“We need our community to understand how serious this need is,” said J.B. Gaskins, president and CEO of Blood Assurance. “If you have been thinking about giving blood, the time is now and we need you.”
A single donation of blood can be used to save up to three lives, with many patients relying on such donations on a regular basis, including those undergoing surgery, receiving cancer treatment or organ transplant, on top of unexpected traumas.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, or 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh 110 pounds or more. Prior to donating, donors are also asked to drink plenty of fluids, to avoid caffeine and to eat a meal rich in iron.
To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, those interested are encouraged to visit https://www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.
